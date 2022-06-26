‘Imported’ govt has messed up country’s economy: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the ‘imported’ government has messed up the country’s economy in just two and half months; “the prices of petrol and food have skyrocketed.”

She was addressing a corner meeting in connection with the by-election campaign for PP-170 here on Saturday. She was accompanied by former Punjab Governor Umar Safraz Cheema and PP-170 candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

She further said that today the people were calling the rulers looters and thieves; “when Nawaz Sharif leaves his house, people call him a thief”, and added that money does not buy honour. According to her, the PML-N thought that by removing PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he would lose his honour and popularity, but on the contrary, the whole nation was supporting Khan.

She pointed out that the by-elections in 20 seats have gained importance under prevailing conditions, and the PTI will defeat the rulers and form a new government. She went on to highlight the achievements of the PTI government and Khan, especially the Insaf Health Card. The former Punjab Governor and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar also addressed the corner meeting.

