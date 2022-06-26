Significant increase in prices of kitchen items recorded

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an upward trend during this week past as compared with the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 12,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg in wholesales-market which in retail is being sold at Rs 270 per kg against Rs 315 per kg, while chicken meat price went down from Rs 550 per kg to Rs 575 per kg. Eggs price witnessed an increase from Rs 5,150 per carton to Rs 5,300 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs 190 per dozen against Rs 182 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices also witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in wholesales jumped up from Rs 1,170 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,185 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,220 per bag against Rs 1,200 bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price jumped to Rs 1,180 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,200 per 15kg bag.

The government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is available at Rs 950 per 20kg bag and all the registered retailers are getting 25 wheat-flour bags daily. Sugar prices remained stable in wholesale as well as in retail markets. In whole sale market sugar is available at Rs 4,200 per bag and in retail at Rs 90 per kg.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati is available at Rs 11,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 250 per kg while Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 5,500 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices following continually witnessing an increase for months remained stable during the week under review as best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others are available at Rs 620per kg and B-grade ghee/cooking oil at Rs 7,900 per carton of 16 packs which in the market is available at Rs 515 per pack.

According to traders, within the past three years, the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs 420 per kg as it went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 620 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price increased from Rs 120 per pack to Rs 515 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs 395per pack of 900 grams. While the price of Mustard oil is stable at Rs 500 per kg.

Overall pulses’ prices witnessed an increasing trend as best quality whole gram price remained stable at Rs 320 per kg, fine quality mash price went up from Rs 280 per kg to Rs 310 per kg, best quality lentil price jumped up from Rs 250 per to Rs 270 per kg, best quality bean lentil price went up from Rs280 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, moong price is stable at Rs 160 per kg and masoor went up from Rs 230 per kg to Rs 260 per kg. Bakers have increased the bread prices in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 the family size bread price has increased from Rs 85 to Rs 100, medium size from Rs 70 to Rs 80 and small size from Rs 60 to Rs 70.

Overall milk prices remained stable during this week as fresh milk is available at Rs 170 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 180 per kg, Nestle Milk Pak and Olpers one litre packs are available at Rs 180 per pack, quarter-litre at Rs 50 per pack and small pack of tea whiteners at Rs 28.

The mutton and beef prices remained unchanged as mutton is available at Rs 1,500 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs 900 per kg and beef with bone at Rs 700 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down from Rs 3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15 kg to Rs 2,850 per 15 kg cylinder.

The prices of cooked food items were increased during the last week as roti price has jumped up from Rs 12 to Rs 15, paratha price from Rs 30 to Rs40, nan price from Rs 15 to Rs 18, cooked qeema plate price from Rs 350 per plate to Rs 440 per plate, cooked beef plate from Rs 200 to Rs 300, cooked daal plate from Rs 140 to Rs 180, cooked vegetable plate from Rs 130 to Rs 160, an omelette from Rs 40 to Rs 60, and a teacup from Rs 35 to Rs 45.

According to restaurant and tandoor owners, the increase in the prices of cooked items is a result of a significant increase in ghee/cooking oil as well as other inputs.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chilli and powder turmeric prices are stable at Rs 400 and Rs 350 per kg respectively.

Vegetable prices witnessed an increasing trend as tomatoes price went up from Rs 280 per 5kg to Rs 350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 75-85 per kg. Potatoes price in the wholesale market went up from Rs 2,700-4,500 per quintal to Rs 3,500-5,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 45-60 per kg against Rs 35-55 per kg, onions price went up from Rs 300-325 per 5 kg to Rs 350-400 per 5 kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs 75-100 per kg against Rs 65-75 per kg. Local garlic price remained stable at Rs 160 per kg, while Quetta garlic price went up from Rs 260 per kg to Rs 300 per kg.

