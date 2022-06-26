Governor inducts 8 new buses into Speedo Bus Service

BAHAWALPUR: Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Saturday inaugurated the addition of 8 buses to the existing pool of Speedo Bus Service and new machinery of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company at a function held at Circuit House here.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain Saqib Zafar (retd), Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Afzal Gill, MPA Hasina Begum, former Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, former MNA Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, and office bearers and workers of PML-N were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab said that the residents of Bahawalpur were deprived of the right to Speedo Bus Service.