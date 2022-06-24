Govt to provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the coalition government will provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit within three months.

During his official visit to Gwadar today, the PM said that the government is committed to resolve the issues facing the people of Gwadar. He further said that for this purpose, it was his second tour to the city in the span of one month.

He said that a company will be responsible for the maintenance of engines.

The premier added that without the progress of Balochistan, progress in the country is meaningless, adding that the government is working hard for the province's development.

During his previous visit to the city, the PM had constituted a Steering Committee to periodically review Gwadar’s initiatives in order to ensure smooth and timely execution of projects in the city. During a meeting, the PM had directed that 2,000 deserving fisherman shall be provided engines for fishing boats free of cost.

He had also taken an overview of the development projects, including the under-construction Gwadar Airport which was being built under a Chinese grant and faced a delay in completion.

Meanwhile, during his recent address, the PM said funds have been released for Gwadar University. Earlier, the PM had ordered the quick completion of Gwadar University.