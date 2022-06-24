ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit: PM Shehbaz

  • Says a company will be responsible for the maintenance of engines
BR Web Desk 24 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the coalition government will provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit within three months.

During his official visit to Gwadar today, the PM said that the government is committed to resolve the issues facing the people of Gwadar. He further said that for this purpose, it was his second tour to the city in the span of one month.

He said that a company will be responsible for the maintenance of engines.

Timely execution of schemes: PM forms body to review projects in Gwadar

The premier added that without the progress of Balochistan, progress in the country is meaningless, adding that the government is working hard for the province's development.

During his previous visit to the city, the PM had constituted a Steering Committee to periodically review Gwadar’s initiatives in order to ensure smooth and timely execution of projects in the city. During a meeting, the PM had directed that 2,000 deserving fisherman shall be provided engines for fishing boats free of cost.

He had also taken an overview of the development projects, including the under-construction Gwadar Airport which was being built under a Chinese grant and faced a delay in completion.

Meanwhile, during his recent address, the PM said funds have been released for Gwadar University. Earlier, the PM had ordered the quick completion of Gwadar University.

Shehbaz Sharif Gwadar fishermen machines

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit: PM Shehbaz

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

'Corporate layoffs a possibility now': Experts react to govt's imposition of 'super tax'

'Market does not believe you': PTI slams coalition govt over super tax

Loan of $2.3bn from China credited into SBP account, says Miftah Ismail

Stock market collapse: KSE-100 plummets over 2,000 points in 20 minutes

Rupee resumes fall, depreciates marginally against dollar

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed, say Taliban

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

UN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire

Read more stories