ANL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.82%)
ASC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.4%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.51%)
AVN 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.42%)
BOP 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.44%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.69%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.74%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.57%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.53%)
KEL 2.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.4%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.76%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.55%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.2%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
SNGP 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.34%)
TELE 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.75%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.37%)
TPLP 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.52%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.34%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.79%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.4%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -196.7 (-4.62%)
BR30 15,006 Decreased By -626.1 (-4.01%)
KSE100 40,998 Decreased By -1718.5 (-4.02%)
KSE30 15,647 Decreased By -706.4 (-4.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top EU diplomat due in Tehran on Friday for talks

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will arrive in Tehran on Friday night for talks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to state media.

“Bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the latest status of sanctions lifting will be discussed during the visit, which is part of the ongoing consultations between Iran and the European Union,” ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Iran demands US pay $4bn for slain scientists

A deal to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers seemed near in March but talks were thrown into disarray in part by a dispute over whether the United States should remove Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO] list.

European Union Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Top EU diplomat

Comments

1000 characters

Top EU diplomat due in Tehran on Friday for talks

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

Stock market collapse: KSE-100 plummets over 2,000 points in 20 minutes

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan held in Guantanamo prison freed, say Taliban

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil rises in volatile trading amid supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Read more stories