Equities crash: KSE-100 Index down 2,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange nosedived in the opening hours of the trading session on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged over 2,000 points after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a tax on large industries.

The PM said that the government has decided to impose 10% super tax, or poverty alleviation tax, on large industries that "will be used to alleviate poverty in Pakistan and it will be funded by large industries.

PM Shehbaz slaps 10% super tax on large industries

Following the announcement, the benchmark index was being traded at 40,661.59, a loss of 2,055.38 points or 4.81%.

Sectors on which the super tax has been imposed include, cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilzer, LNG terminal, textile, banks automobile, tobacco, beverages and chemicals.

“The market is reacting to PM Shehbaz announcement on imposition of super tax on the industries,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

She said investors are waiting for clarity on whether the super tax imposed is flat or in slabs, adding that markets could remain negative, with a circuit breaker being imposed.

The analyst, however, was of the view that the negativity would dissipate as there are a number of positive developments in the offing: “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme could be revived in the coming days, and $2.3 billion inflows from China are also expected shortly, which would revive confidence in the market.”

“The current account deficit figures will also impact market sentiment,” she added.

On Thursday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index had closed 0.61% higher, at 42,716.97, a gain of 258.83 points.

This was in part due to Pakistan finalising its $2.3-billion facility agreement with China, news that Rs133 billion had been appoved for IPPs by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet, plus appreciation of the rupee against US dollar.

This is a developing story