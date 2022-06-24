ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
ASL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.54%)
AVN 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-6.99%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.34%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.43%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.85%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.7%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-8.3%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.92%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.82%)
KOSM 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-11.59%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-7.59%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.01%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.32%)
PRL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.33%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.94%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.38%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.36%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-8.1%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.28%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.96%)
UNITY 19.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-7.83%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.76%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.84%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -243.1 (-5.7%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -952.9 (-6.1%)
KSE100 40,664 Decreased By -2053.4 (-4.81%)
KSE30 15,449 Decreased By -904.7 (-5.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

Japan’s factory output probably fell in May for a second successive month due to supply chain disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Japanese industrial production in the month was likely 0.3% lower than in April, according to the median estimate of 18 economists in the poll.

That would follow a 1.3% slip in April, which was the first fall in three months.

“Bottlenecks from the semiconductor crunch and the components shortage due to China’s Shanghai lockdown likely kept (Japan’s) production weak,” said Shumpei Fujita, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

Some analysts, meanwhile, expected a slight increase in May factory output thanks to robust manufacturing of electronic parts and production machinery.

US manufacturing output unexpectedly weak in May

Less optimistically, Japan’s production outlook “remains seesawing, with greater concerns now about such things as unexpectedly prolonged disruption to supply and rising raw material prices,” Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said.

In other results of the poll, May retail sales were forecast to have been up 3.3% on a year earlier, posting the third month of annual growth.

The poll also found Tokyo’s core consumer price index - a leading indicator of Japanese price trends - was likely 2.1% higher in June than a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.9% annual rise seen in May.

Japan’s May unemployment rate was seen flat at 2.5% and the ratio of jobs to applicants was expected to tick up to 1.24.

The industry ministry will release the factory output data on June 30 at 8:50 a.m. (June 29 at 2350 GMT) and retail sales data on June 29 at 8:50 a.m. (June 28 at 2350 GMT).

Tokyo CPI and the jobs data are due on July 1 at 8:30 a.m. (June 30 at 2330 GMT).

Japan’s factory output

Comments

1000 characters

Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown

Equities crash: KSE-100 Index down 2,000 points

PM explains why IMF ‘doesn’t trust’ Pakistan

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil trades sideways on fears of slower demand, supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Read more stories