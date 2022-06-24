Sri Lankan CG Yasin Joyia receives Global Ambassador Award

LAHORE: Yasin Joyia, Honorary Consul General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Pakistan received an award at the ‘Global Ambassador Awards ‘ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

The award was conferred for his outstanding services during the challenging times in the history of Pakistan diplomatic relations.

Consul Joyia had to face one difficult challenge due to the devastating incident of the brutal killing of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in an unfortunate mob lynching event in Sialkot, on a false accusation of blasphemy.

The Incident could create a rift in the relations between the countries, including the tarnished image of Pakistan. However, Joyia acted promptly. By using diplomatic means, he received the dead body of the deceased from district administration Sialkot and after completing all the legal and medical requirements, timely managed to send it to Sri Lanka within 72 hours of the incident. The efforts of Consul Joyia were highly appreciated by the Sri Lanka High Commissioner, the Government of Pakistan, and the Government of Sri Lanka on the highest level.

While recognising his efforts, the High Commission of Sri Lanka wrote a letter of appreciation to him, acknowledging his tireless efforts.

The Consul General also met the acting Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and requested him to announce financial compensation for the departed soul. The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly invited him to the session of the Punjab Assembly, where the resolution of condemnation of the incident was passed.

Moreover, he coordinated with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and the Rajco Company for financial compensation for the family of deceased Priyantha Kumara.

As a result of his efforts, another person from Sri Lanka filled the vacancy with the late Priyantha Kumara. It has helped to mollify the situation caused by this horrific incident in totality and in regaining and repairing our mutual relations with Sri Lanka.

As a result of his prompt action and exceptional outstanding contribution, on behalf of the people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka and building stronger ties, he was granted the awards, 5th Global Ambassador Awards.

The Diplomatic Insight Group organised the event to recognise the services of ambassadors and diplomats, as well as heads of international organizations and businessmen to promote people-to- people ties, and constructive bilateral relations in business and trade with their respective states.

