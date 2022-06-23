ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran demands US pay $4bn for slain nuclear scientists: media

23 Jun, 2022

TEHRAN: An Iranian court on Thursday ruled that Washington should pay over $4 billion in compensation to the families of nuclear scientists who were assassinated in recent years, state media reported.

Iran has accused the United States, Israel, or both of a series of killings targeting key figures, including the November 2020 assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Iranian court on Thursday said, based on the criminal investigations and comments by Israeli officials, “it is clear that the Zionist regime carried out the crimes” of killing the Iranian scientists, according to a copy of the verdict published by state news agency IRNA.

Washington supports Israel “directly and indirectly” and so “the US is responsible for all actions, including assisting, supporting and carrying out terrorist acts against Iranian scientists”, the verdict added.

The accused include the US government, former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as other high-ranking American officials.

Iran says ‘serious’ about reaching revived nuclear deal

In November 2020, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack on his car outside Tehran that the Islamic republic has blamed on Israel.

Two other nuclear scientists, Majid Shahriari and Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, were killed and wounded respectively during simultaneous attacks in 2010.

Thursday’s verdict risks exacerbating tensions between Tehran and the West as negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers have hit an impasse.

The talks have been stalled since March amid key differences between the US and Iran, including Tehran’s demand that Washington remove the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, from a terrorism blacklist.

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon – something it has always denied wanting to do.

But the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.

United States Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iranian court nuclear scientist

Comments

1000 characters

Iran demands US pay $4bn for slain nuclear scientists: media

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Vitol-backed VavaCars announces shutting down Pakistan operations

Bilawal urges UN to form task force to tackle disinformation globally

Oil prices weaken on hawkish Fed rhetoric, concerns about demand

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Read more stories