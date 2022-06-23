ANL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.44%)
Intra-day: Rupee posts substantial gain over agreement with Chinese banks, 'progress' with IMF

  • Oil prices, a major contributor to Pakistan's import bill, have also retreated massively in the last few days
Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

The rupee posted a substantial gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday, appreciating to 206.94 during intra-day trading as the currency market celebrated the announcement of a loan agreement with Chinese banks as well as progress on budget measures with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Oil prices, which determine Pakistan's import bill, also continued to pull back, dropping more than 2% as investors recalibrated assessments of recession risks and fuel demand amid interest rate hikes in major economies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had skidded $2.6, or 2.7%, to $103.46 a barrel by 0330 GMT. Brent crude futures slid $2.5, or 2.3%, to $109.22 a barrel.

All three developments contributed to the substantial gain posted by the rupee that had plunged to new lows all throughout the last two weeks.

During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 206.94, a gain of Rs4.99.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at a record low of 211.93 against the US dollar, after the market incorporated the finer points of Pakistan-IMF talks, including the fact that the Fund has called for additional policy actions before reviving the stalled bailout programme.

However, later in the day, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail announced that a Chinese consortium of banks signed an RMB 15 billion ($2.3 billion) loan facility agreement. The development was seen as a positive as it would shore up Pakistan's dwindling foreign exchange reserves that dropped below $9 billion.

Chinese consortium signs $2.3bn refinancing agreement with Pakistan: Miftah

The minister, in a tweet, said the inflow was expected within a couple of days. “We thank the Chinese government for facilitating this transaction,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Miftah also said good news from the IMF was also expected by the end of the current week.

According to sources, Pakistan and the IMF reached an understanding on the federal budget 2022-23 paving the way for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility.

“The sentiments in the market have reversed after Chinese agreement, leading to expectations of inflows in the coming days,” said Abdullah Umer, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.

“The revival of the IMF programme is in the pipeline as well, which will strengthen the rupee further,” he said.

The analyst added that the market remains in speculation mode, which is reflected in the volatility on a daily basis. “As per Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), the dollar value is around 200-205. However, with expected inflows, more people with offload their dollars easing off pressure on the local currency,” he said.

This is an intra-day update

