AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rafah offensive would lead to ‘humanitarian disaster’: UN chief

AFP Published May 10, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NAIROBI: An Israeli ground attack in Gaza’s Rafah would lead to an “epic humanitarian disaster”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday after negotiators left truce talks in Cairo without a deal.

“A massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to (an) epic humanitarian disaster and pull the plug on our efforts to support people as famine looms,” Guterres said during a visit to Nairobi, adding that the situation in the southern Gaza city was “on a knife’s edge”.

“We are actively engaged with all involved for the resumption of the entry of life-saving supplies – including desperately needed fuel – through Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings,” he said, reiterating his calls for a ceasefire.

Israel hits Rafah despite US warning on arms transfers

AFP journalists witnessed artillery strikes on Rafah, after US President Joe Biden vowed in an interview to cut off artillery shells and other weapons for Israel if a full-scale offensive into the city goes ahead.

It was the first time Biden raised the ultimate US leverage over Israel – military aid totalling $3 billion a year – after repeated appeals for Israel to stay out of Rafah.

Despite widespread international opposition, Israeli troops on Tuesday entered Rafah’s eastern sector, saying they were pursuing Hamas.

Israel’s aggression has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Israel Antonio Guterres MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli forces Rafah Gaza truce talks Rafah operation in Gaza Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Rafah offensive would lead to ‘humanitarian disaster’: UN chief

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories