National Foods enriches systems with SAP S/4 HANA

KARACHI: The National Foods Limited (NFL), further cementing its focus on innovation and high customer centricity, has enriched its systems with SAP S/4 HANA. Joining the league of world-class conglomerates, National Foods investment in this cutting-edge software will enable the company to continue providing globally loved food products.

With PwC as the implementation partner, NFL’s SAP Transformational Programme involves moving to the latest S/4 HANA Enterprise Suite and allows for hyper-scaling with SAP’s cloud-based add-on applications to provide a convenient one-window solution.

Abrar Hasan, CEO National Foods has said that with the launch of the “Enrich with SAP” programme, National Foods has once again set the bar higher by transforming its business processes to provide a smooth journey for their customers.

