Asif Zardari’s mother passes away

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s grandmother passed away in Karachi on Wednesday. Former President Asif Ali Zardari left Islamabad for Karachi immediately. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother Zareen Ara Bukhari was under treatment for the last some days in Karachi.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on last Monday cancelled his important visit to Rwanda due to his grandmother’s illness. Bilawal Bhutto was scheduled to go to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda with a Pakistani delegation.

Earlier, Bilawal also cancelled his Lahore visit last Friday (June 17) and left for Karachi from Islamabad to inquire about his grandmother’s health.