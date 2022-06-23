KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,907 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,693 tonnes of import cargo and 39,214 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 83,693 comprised of 76,216 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,732 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,745 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 1,000 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,214 tonnes comprised of 32,342 tonnes of containerized cargo, 226 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,306 tonnes of Cement and 5,340 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 7339 containers comprising of 4977 containers import and 2362 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1665 of 20’s and 1656 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 960 of 20’s and 239 of 40’s loaded containers while 32 of 20’s and 446 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Around, 04 ships namely OOCL Norflok, Wide Hotel, V Rich and RDO Concord have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, Aitolikos, HTK Lavender, M.T Quetta and Tommini Felicity sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 11 cargoes, namely Energy Centaur, Xin Shanghai, Panis, Dream Diva, Valentine, X-press Bardsey, Emirates Zanzibar, Northern Dedication Uranus, Star Centaurus and HTK Lavender were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 04 more ships, Agria, Maersk Kinloss, MSC Shaula and Gas Athena are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,704 tonnes, comprising 103,222 tonnes imports cargo and 40,482 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,884` Containers (1,906 TEUs Imports and 1,978 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Regina, Ejnan and Irenes Ray & another ship, Xpress Bardsey carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Wednesday, 22th June-2022.

