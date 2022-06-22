KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 15-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 22-Jun-22 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 17-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 17-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 23-Jun-22 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-Jun-22 24-Jun-22 150% (F) 44720 24-Jun-22 Karam Ceramics Ltd 19-Jun-22 25-Jun-22 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-Jun-22 26-Jun-22 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 20-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 44739 Millat Tractors Ltd 21-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 Treet Corporation Ltd 21-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 ZIL Ltd 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 70% (F) 44727 44741 Power Cement Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 S.G. Power Ltd 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 The Bank of Punjab 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 Security Investment Bank Ltd 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 Silkbank Ltd 23-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 NIL 30-Jun-22 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 First National Equities Ltd 23-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 Systems Ltd 24-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd. 30-Jun-22 6-Jul-22 226.19% R 28-Jun-22 TPL Insurance Ltd 4-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-Jun-22 7-Jul-22 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 8-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 44761 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

