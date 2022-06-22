ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        15-Jun-22   22-Jun-22                                    22-Jun-22
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                    23-Jun-22
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd        17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                    23-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-Jun-22   24-Jun-22   150% (F)           44720         24-Jun-22
Karam Ceramics Ltd                19-Jun-22   25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-Jun-22   26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    20-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                        44739
Millat Tractors Ltd               21-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                    27-Jun-22
Treet Corporation Ltd             21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd                           22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                    28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd            16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd   17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22   70% (F)            44727             44741
Power Cement Ltd                  22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd             22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
S.G. Power Ltd                    22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd          23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab                23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd      23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                    29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd            17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                    30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                      23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22   NIL                              30-Jun-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation         24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd       23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                      1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd                       24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                      1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd        25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd. 30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22    226.19% R      28-Jun-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                 4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                      6-Jul-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd        24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                    14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd       5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                        44761
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Comments

1000 characters

