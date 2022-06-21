Business climate: SID, EY Ford Rhodes sign contract

KARACHI: A ceremony was held at which a contract was signed between Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK), Sindh Investment Department (SID), Government of Sindh, and EY Ford Rhodes under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

The contract was signed by Project Director of CLICK Anwar Ali Shar, who was representing the Government of Sindh, and Abbas Ali, who was representing EY Ford Rhodes, Pakistan.

The Sindh Investment Department’s CLICK Project is about creating a favourable business environment by simplifying the business procedures, automating the processes, and providing single-window operations (S-BOSS) to businesspeople that will facilitate in provision of licences, permits, and no-objection certificates online.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said on the occasion that EY Ford Rhodes’ appropriate national and international experience would allow bringing in the required technological advancements to facilitate ease of doing business that would in turn attract investment to the province.

