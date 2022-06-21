IK has doubled down on his anti-govt strategy

No doubt the havoc created by soaring inflation and price hike has provided former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan with an opportunity to double down on his strategy aimed at forcing the incumbent government to announce the date of ‘immediate’ general election. Three raises in fuel prices in two months seem to have added to his anti-government narrative.

When this government’s decision of revising upward the prices of petroleum and products attracted public outcry, Imran Khan was thrust into the limelight once again. In other words, he’s still the focus of public attention despite his ouster through a no-confidence vote against him. The incumbent government is itself providing him ammunition to step up pressure on it.

Shahid Wasti (Islamabad)

