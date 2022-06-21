ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

IK has doubled down on his anti-govt strategy

Shahid Wasti Updated 21 Jun, 2022

No doubt the havoc created by soaring inflation and price hike has provided former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan with an opportunity to double down on his strategy aimed at forcing the incumbent government to announce the date of ‘immediate’ general election. Three raises in fuel prices in two months seem to have added to his anti-government narrative.

When this government’s decision of revising upward the prices of petroleum and products attracted public outcry, Imran Khan was thrust into the limelight once again. In other words, he’s still the focus of public attention despite his ouster through a no-confidence vote against him. The incumbent government is itself providing him ammunition to step up pressure on it.

Shahid Wasti (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan fuel prices inflation and price hike

Shahid Wasti

Comments

1000 characters

IK has doubled down on his anti-govt strategy

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories