ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain set for biggest rail strike in decades

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s railway network this week faces its biggest strike action in more than three decades in a row over pay, as soaring inflation erodes earnings, triggering fears of wider industrial action.

Last-ditch talks to avert a strike broke down Monday afternoon, meaning more than 50,000 members of rail union the RMT will walk out for three days.

RMT general-secretary Mick Lynch told reporters proposals from train operating companies and London Underground were “unacceptable”.

The strikes — on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — risk causing significant disruption to major events including the Glastonbury music festival.

Schools are warning that thousands of teenagers taking national exams will also be affected.

But the RMT argues the strikes are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with inflation, which has hit a 40-year high.

Jobs are also at risk, with passenger traffic yet to fully recover after the lifting of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Countries around the world are being hit by decades-high inflation as the Ukraine war and the easing of Covid restrictions fuel energy and food price hikes.

The strikes are the biggest dispute on Britain’s railway network since 1989, according to the RMT.

RMT members on the London Underground will stage a 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday.

Rail operators, however, warn of disruption throughout the week, with lines not affected by strike action still having to reduce services.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, which looks after the country’s rail tracks, called the strikes “needless” and said they would have a “damaging impact”.

“We, and our train operating colleagues, are gearing up to run the best service we can for passengers and freight users next week, despite the actions of the RMT,” he added.

The strikes are likely to compound wider travel chaos, after airlines were forced to cut flights owing to staff shortages, causing long delays and frustration for passengers.

Thousands of workers were sacked in the aviation industry during the pandemic but the sector is now struggling to recruit workers as travel demand rebounds following the lifting of lockdowns.

On Monday, the Criminal Bar Association, which represents senior lawyers in England and Wales, voted to strike from next week in a row over legal aid funding.

Justice minister James Cartlidge called the walk-out “disappointing”, as the court system battles significant backlogs in cases.

Four weeks of action begin on Monday and Tuesday, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from July 18.

Teaching staff and workers in the state-run National Health Service are reportedly also mulling strike action.

And several other transport unions are balloting members over possible strike action, which could go ahead in the coming weeks.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the disruption would cause “misery” and force hospital patients to cancel appointments.

Pupils sitting exams — including his own children — would face extra pressures through having to change their travel plans, he said.

“The RMT is punishing millions of innocent people, instead of calmly discussing the sensible and necessary reforms we need to make in order to protect our rail network,” he added.

inflation Britain rail strike industrial action Mick Lynch

Comments

1000 characters

Britain set for biggest rail strike in decades

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories