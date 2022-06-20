Balochistan budget to be presented today

QUETTA: The Balochistan government would unveil its balanced, relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 620 billion.

The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Provincial Assembly on June 20.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran would present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the Balochistan Assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs 250 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2022-23 is likely to more than Rs 350 billion.

According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.

A major chunk of budget would allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

More money would be allocated for clean water schemes. Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.