Jun 20, 2022
Pakistan

Six BLF terrorists killed: ISPR

INP 20 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed six terrorists belonging to the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in intelligence based operation (IBO) in Makran, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Sunday.

As per the press release, the IBO was conducted on the information of the presence of terrorists in the general area of Central Makran Mountain Range, near Paroom, Balochistan.

The security forces conducted an operation to apprehend them but once the troops started a clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

The ISPR in its statement said six terrorists belonging to BLF have been killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in attacks on the check posts of the security forces besides the recent planting of IEDs on security forces convoys in Proom and surrounding areas of Panjgur, it added. In addition, the statement said arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants which were intended to be used by them for disrupting peace and security in the area. ISPR said the security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

