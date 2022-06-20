HESCO urged to ensure power supply to markets

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) called on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) chief executive officer (CEO) and urged him to ensure uninterrupted power supply between 3.45pm to 9.45pm in markets to enable business community to follow 9pm market closure timing without fail.

HCCI president Adeel Siddiqui led the delegation and told CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro to make sure that traders get power supply during business hours so that they could meet closure timings. He said that businessmen and shopkeepers need power supply when they close their accounts and sale proceeds after daylong trade.

CEO assured delegation that power supply would be ensured between proposed times of 3.45pm to 9.45pm on 39 11kv feeders. He said that these 39 feeders are those that cove commercial and residential areas, hospital, hotels, bakeries and weddings halls. He said this schedule had been agreed upon by all stakeholders so that business activities could continue.

The delegation also included HCCI patron Iqbal Baig, senior vice president Najamuddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan, Pahlaj Rai. HESCO chief operating officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, chief Commercial Officer Riaz Ahmed Khan, SE Nisar Memon and others were also present.

