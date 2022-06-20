ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

HESCO urged to ensure power supply to markets

Recorder Report 20 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) called on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) chief executive officer (CEO) and urged him to ensure uninterrupted power supply between 3.45pm to 9.45pm in markets to enable business community to follow 9pm market closure timing without fail.

HCCI president Adeel Siddiqui led the delegation and told CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro to make sure that traders get power supply during business hours so that they could meet closure timings. He said that businessmen and shopkeepers need power supply when they close their accounts and sale proceeds after daylong trade.

CEO assured delegation that power supply would be ensured between proposed times of 3.45pm to 9.45pm on 39 11kv feeders. He said that these 39 feeders are those that cove commercial and residential areas, hospital, hotels, bakeries and weddings halls. He said this schedule had been agreed upon by all stakeholders so that business activities could continue.

The delegation also included HCCI patron Iqbal Baig, senior vice president Najamuddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan, Pahlaj Rai. HESCO chief operating officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, chief Commercial Officer Riaz Ahmed Khan, SE Nisar Memon and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community HCCI HESCO power supply to markets market closure

Comments

1000 characters

HESCO urged to ensure power supply to markets

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Govt may compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty for IMF deal: Imran Khan

President Alvi refuses to sign Election Amendment Bill

FM Bilawal reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to align economy with global standards

FBR chairman explains importance of increase in tax rates for salaried people

Read more stories