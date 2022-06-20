ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Most wanted TTP leader arrested in Karachi

INP 20 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation on Sunday arrested a major Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader from the SITE area.

According to details, one of the most wanted TTP leaders Muhammad Ilyas has been arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and CTD in Noras Chorangi.

A CTD spokesperson told that arms and ammunition have been confiscated from Ilyas, who is a close alliance with TTP leader Qari Shakirullah. Qari, who is on the Red List, had escaped to Saudi Arabia expecting a probable arrest.

The detained Muhammad Ilyas confessed to killing Sher Ahmed in the SITE area of Karachi in 2013. Ilaya shad joined the TTP’ Umer Mansoor group in 2012, and is being interrogated for numerous other cases too, the CTD spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, on May 17, the security forces on Tuesday killed two most-wanted terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a gunfight in the Boyya area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, two “important and most-wanted” terrorists were killed late Monday night during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and banned TTP terrorists in the Boyya area of NW district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

