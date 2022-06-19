ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt devising plan to provide kitchen items at affordable rates

Recorder Report 19 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: With a view to providing kitchen items at affordable rates to the people, the Punjab government is devising a plan aimed at providing ease in the lives of the people.

“The government was cognizant of the common man’s difficulties due to inflation and the deputy commissioners and price control magistrates have been directed to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates,” sources in the PML-N said, adding: “The deputy commissioners are personally monitoring the auction processes in the markets.”

It may be added that the Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has made it clear that the officers failing to conduct field visits would have to be answerable as he was personally monitoring every step taken for price control.

The Punjab government is giving Rs.200 billion subsidy for subsidized flour to the common man while the exit points of Punjab province are strictly monitored to control the smuggling of wheat and flour.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed WASAs, rescue 1122, PDMA and line departments to remain vigilant in the wake of rain spells in different districts. The officers should go in the field to monitor the water disposal and rescue operations should be immediately started in case of any untoward situation; he said.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related accidents in Lahore and other parts of the province, the CM asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation Kitchen items Punjab govt PML-N

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt devising plan to provide kitchen items at affordable rates

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

KE may not change number of its directors

Hydroelectric invoices: Wapda seeks help of PD to get payments from CPPA-G

FATF challenge: Khar praises global partners, friends for support

FBR has played key role

Imran says he will announce future strategy today

Gwadar airport to become operational by next year

Finance Bill 2022: Exemption to IPPs limited

July-May mobile phone imports soar 4.62pc to $1.946bn

Students to be offered more scholarships: Rs112bn set aside for Balochistan in FY23 budget

Read more stories