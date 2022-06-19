Punjab govt devising plan to provide kitchen items at affordable rates

LAHORE: With a view to providing kitchen items at affordable rates to the people, the Punjab government is devising a plan aimed at providing ease in the lives of the people.

“The government was cognizant of the common man’s difficulties due to inflation and the deputy commissioners and price control magistrates have been directed to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates,” sources in the PML-N said, adding: “The deputy commissioners are personally monitoring the auction processes in the markets.”

It may be added that the Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has made it clear that the officers failing to conduct field visits would have to be answerable as he was personally monitoring every step taken for price control.

The Punjab government is giving Rs.200 billion subsidy for subsidized flour to the common man while the exit points of Punjab province are strictly monitored to control the smuggling of wheat and flour.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed WASAs, rescue 1122, PDMA and line departments to remain vigilant in the wake of rain spells in different districts. The officers should go in the field to monitor the water disposal and rescue operations should be immediately started in case of any untoward situation; he said.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related accidents in Lahore and other parts of the province, the CM asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families.

