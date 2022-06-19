Seth Abid’s daughter found dead in her home

LAHORE: A daughter of late businessman Seth Abid was found dead in her home in Muslim Town on Saturday. As per the local police, the 62-year-old woman, Farah Mazhar, died after being shot in the stomach. Police recovered the murder weapon from the spot while the police and the forensics collected the specimens from the location. The police took Farah’s adopted son and two servants into custody for the investigation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz took notice of the murder and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP). He directed the police to investigate every aspect of the incident. He said justice should be provided to the relatives of the slain.

