Incidents of car lifting witness sharp increase in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of car lifting have witnessed a sharp increase in the city despite tall claims of police that they have taken stringent measures to control crimes as well as carjacking incidents. The city police have registered 36 cases of auto theft, 21 cases of robbery, and 16 mobile snatching during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, two persons were also murdered in the jurisdictions of various police stations in the same period.

Auto thieves remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 36 vehicles including 29 motorbikes and seven cars.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits Koral, Ramna, Industrial Area, Golra, and Sabzi Mandi police station.

In the same period, Koral police station registered one case of robbery, two cases each of snatching of cash and mobile at gunpoint, three cases of auto theft and one case of murder.

Three armed persons snatched cash from Muhammad Shera at gunpoint.

During another incident, a gang of three armed persons snatched cash and cards from Bilal Afzal.

Furthermore, three armed persons snatched mobile phones from Muhammad Idress and Attiqu Rehman. Un-identified robbers entered the house of Hussain Bilal and looted cash and gold ornament. Unidentified persons shot dead Mohsin Ali in the limits of Koral police station.

During the last week, Sabzi Mandi police registered two cases each of robbery, mobile snatching and three cases of auto theft.

Unidentified persons stole a purse containing cash from Muhammad Ijaz Malik. Two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Ahsan Ali and Islam Gul at gunpoint.

Two armed persons snatched cash from Meher Ullah in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, in the limits of Golra police station three cases of auto theft, two cases of robbery and one case each of snatching at gunpoint and mobile snatching were reported. Unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Nasir in the limits of Golra police station.

During another incident, some robbers stole LCD, laptop, mobile phone, watches, and cash from the house of Pervaiz Akhtar. Some unidentified robbers broke into the house of Shabnum Ashraf and looted cash.

