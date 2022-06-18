SPI registers record weekly increase of 3.38pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 16, 2022, recorded a significant increase of 3.38 per cent due to an increase in the prices of food items including chicken (12.10 per cent), potatoes (6.89 per cent), cooked daal (5.90 per cent), pulse gram (5.29 per cent) and cooked beef (5.19 per cent) and non-food items diesel (28.91 per cent), petrol (11.43 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (6.63 per cent) and cigarettes (6.27 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 27.82 per cent mainly due to an increase in onions (135.31 per cent, diesel (132.61 per cent), tomatoes (117.27 per cent), petrol (110.16 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (81.76 per cent), mustard oil (80.88 per cent), masoor (74.77 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (71.52 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (68.47 per cent), LPG (60.97 per cent), garlic (57.72 per cent), washing soap (52.73 per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent) and chicken (51.11 per cent)while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 per cent), moong (18.06 per cent), sugar (10.79 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (5.85 per cent) and gur (3.35 per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 182.88 per cent during the week ended June 9, 2022 to 189.07 per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 2.85 per cent, 3.45 per cent, 3.10 per cent, 3.12 per cent and 3.10 per cent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 36 (70.59 per cent) items increased, 06 (11.76 per cent) items decreased and 09 (17.65 per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included hi-speed diesel (28.91 per cent), gents sponge chappal Bata pair (26.76 per cent), gents sandal Bata pair (25.02 per cent), chicken (12.10 per cent), petrol super (11.43 per cent), potatoes (6.89 per cent), electricity charges (6.63 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (6.27 per cent), cooked daal (5.90 per cent), pulse gram (5.29 per cent), cooked beef (5.19 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (4.95 per cent), tea prepared (4.83 per cent), bread plain (4.37 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (4.13 per cent), masoor (3.50 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.87 per cent), Sufi washing soap (2.33 per cent), mustard oil (2.24 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.93 per cent), maash (1.71 per cent), beef with bone (1.50 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.39 per cent), energy saver (1.04 per cent), curd (1.01 per cent), mutton (0.89 per cent), eggs (0.85 per cent), salt powdered (0.79 per cent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.77 per cent), basmati broken (0.68 per cent), garlic (0.59 per cent), tomatoes (0.49 per cent), milk fresh (0.45 per cent), powdered milk Nido(0.41 per cent), moong (0.15 per cent), and long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.09 per cent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include onions (5.20 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (2.19 per cent), LPG (1.32 per cent), bananas (0.83 per cent), gur (0.45 per cent), and sugar (0.02 per cent).

The prices of items which remained unchanged included chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, shirting, Georgette, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, firewood whole 40kg, matchbox, and telephone call charges.

