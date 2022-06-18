ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Opinion

‘Housing projects on farmlands’

Khalid Nakai 18 Jun, 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Housing projects on farmlands” carried by the newspaper on Thursday. The newspaper deserves commendation for offering alternative methods for overcoming this challenge. According to it, for example, “One, to improve and update the civic services available in the built-up sections of cities, ensure clean environments and prompt availability of basic needs like schools, hospitals and shopping malls.

In fact, it’s thanks to a creative mind that a part of the old city of Lahore has been turned into an attractive place for residences and businesses alike. Two, instead of spreading out, why don’t we try to build up or create more and more high-rise structures?” My point in this regard is that urbanization leads to a constant loss of agriculture. That urbanization has certain grave implications for food and farming is a fact. Urbanization refers to the population shift from rural to urban areas.

However, it is a process of claiming rural land. Hence the need for striking a much-needed balance in this area of a highly important human activity. The government is required to look into the suggestions that this newspaper has made with a view to arriving at some sustainable solutions.

Khalid Nakai (Kasur, Punjab)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khalid Nakai

