ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling heads for third week of losses as dollar stands tall

Reuters 18 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Sterling fell on Friday in the face of a strengthening US dollar, with the British currency giving up gains made a day earlier after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

The pound fell as much as 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2290 , off from a one-week high of $1.2405 touched a day earlier. It was last at $1.23015 and heading towards a slight loss for the week, which would be its third straight week in the red.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers including the yen, rose as much as 0.5% to 104.29, with the Japanese yen falling 2% after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged.

Against the euro, sterling was down 0.1% at 85.50 pence, regaining some ground after losing around 0.3%.

“It’s very much a dollar move,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, of sterling’s performance.

The pound had on Thursday gained 1.4% versus the dollar, buoyed by the Bank of England’s 0.25% interest rate rise.

The increase surprised some investors who had expected a more aggressive move to douse soaring inflation in Britain, though most predicted it would support the pound with further rate hikes likely through the year.

“The BoE’s (comparatively low) 25 basis point speed is in principle not a GBP disadvantage,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note. “Because it formulated its will to hike further yesterday in a marginally more convincing manner, the pound was able to rise correctly.”

Sterling Pound dollar index sterling to usd

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling heads for third week of losses as dollar stands tall

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Read more stories