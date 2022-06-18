ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 17, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,140.76
High:                      42,420.64
Low:                       41,730.16
Net Change:                   410.60
Volume (000):                130,817
Value (000):               7,206,495
Makt Cap (000)         1,675,044,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,945.39
NET CH                     (+) 70.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,201.98
NET CH                     (+) 54.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,824.14
NET CH                     (+) 81.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,468.74
NET CH                     (+) 62.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,852.36
NET CH                     (+) 69.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,286.35
NET CH                     (+) 39.32
------------------------------------
As on:                  17-June-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

