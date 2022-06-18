KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,140.76 High: 42,420.64 Low: 41,730.16 Net Change: 410.60 Volume (000): 130,817 Value (000): 7,206,495 Makt Cap (000) 1,675,044,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,945.39 NET CH (+) 70.90 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,201.98 NET CH (+) 54.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,824.14 NET CH (+) 81.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,468.74 NET CH (+) 62.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,852.36 NET CH (+) 69.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,286.35 NET CH (+) 39.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-June-2022 ====================================

