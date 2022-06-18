Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
18 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,140.76
High: 42,420.64
Low: 41,730.16
Net Change: 410.60
Volume (000): 130,817
Value (000): 7,206,495
Makt Cap (000) 1,675,044,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,945.39
NET CH (+) 70.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,201.98
NET CH (+) 54.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,824.14
NET CH (+) 81.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,468.74
NET CH (+) 62.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,852.36
NET CH (+) 69.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,286.35
NET CH (+) 39.32
------------------------------------
As on: 17-June-2022
====================================
