5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KPK

  • Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand and Abbottabad
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Jun, 2022

Several areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were jolted by an earthquake on Friday, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand and Abbottabad. No loss of life and property was reported. The 5.0 magnitude had a depth of 175 kilometres.

Last month, earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, parts of Balochistan and other areas of the country.

As per the US Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude had jolted Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. It had a depth of 10 kilometres.

