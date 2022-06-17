ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices fall, set for biggest weekly drop in a month

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

Gold fell on Friday as a higher dollar and rising US Treasury yields hit demand for greenback-priced bullion, and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,846.33 per ounce by 0553 GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,849.00.

Gold prices have fallen about 1.3% in what has been a volatile week, after starting it near a one-month peak before hitting a four-week low on Tuesday.

“We haven’t really moved a whole lot. We’re still kind of stuck in this $1,800 to $1,880-90 range looking for direction”, and gold needs clarity on the impact of rates, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

Spot gold may test support at $1,821

“That clarity will either have investors say - yes, I think inflation is going to be contained - gold lower, or no - I don’t think inflation is going to be contained, I want an alternative store of value - gold higher,” Spivak said.

World stocks headed for their worst week since a market meltdown in the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020, as investors worried about growth in the face of global rate hikes.

The US Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 this week, as it scrambles to rein in soaring inflation. Rising rates in the United States increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

“Going forward, we expect dollar strength and recovering bond yields to cap gold prices”, as the Fed delivers on its hawkish stance, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

“However, prices will not collapse back to pre-COVID-19 levels as gold will remain supported by the evolving Russia-Ukraine war, rising global inflation, and the still persisting pandemic.” Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.87 per ounce.

Platinum dipped 0.2% to $948.50, while palladium rose 1.8% to $1,912.69, with both headed for weekly declines.

Spot gold bullion LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices fall, set for biggest weekly drop in a month

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

Oil lower on demand concerns, but tight supply caps downside

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories