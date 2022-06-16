ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.75%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 95.4 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,682 Increased By 242.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,931 Increased By 116.2 (0.73%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,821

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,821 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,808.

The drop from $1,877.05 adopted a five-wave mode, while the rise from the June 14 low of $1,803.90 has adopted a corrective wave mode.

Such a structure increases the chance of the downtrend to extend far below $1,803.

Spot gold may end bounce around $1,832

The bounce from $1,803.90 is believed to have completed around a resistance at $1,843.

The downtrend could have resumed.

A break above $1,843 could lead to a gain to $1,856.

On the daily chart, the contract could be riding on a wave e, which is unfolding towards the lower channel line.

Even though a big white candlestick formed on Wednesday, which engulfs the preceding small black candle, the downtrend towards $1,720 remains intact.

Spot gold bullion US gold prices

