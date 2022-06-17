KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 92,905 tonnes of cargo comprising 21,999 tonnes of import cargo and 70,906 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 21,999 comprised of 8,100 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,511 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 12,388 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 70,906 tonnes comprised of 32,294 tonnes of containerized cargo, 597 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,036 tonnes of Cement, 21,379 tonnes of Clinkers and 6,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 2582 containers comprising of 555 containers import and 2027 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 199 of 20’s and 172 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 297 of 20’s and 791 of 40’s loaded containers while 92 of 20’s and 28 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

There are 02 ships namely, Chem Antares and PS Queen have berthed at Karachi Port.

There are 09 ships namely, Northern Dexterity, Dolphin 21, Swan, Al Shaffiah, Yantian Express, Ardmore Sealifter, Al Salam II, TM Lustrous and OEL Kedarnath have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Jastella and Swansea left the Port on Thursday morning, while 05 more ships, Torm Philippines, GC Argon, MSC Iris, EM Astoria and Berge Annupuri are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 204,513 tonnes, comprising 159,379 tonnes imports cargo and 45,134 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,547` Containers (3,093 TEUs Imports and 2,454 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 05 ships, Ken Star, CMA CGM Orfeo, Sti Bronx, Venture Grace, and LannaNaree scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Gas oil, Coal and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, FOTCO, PIBT and MW-2 on Thursday, 16th June-2022.

