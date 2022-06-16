ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jun 16, 2022
Russia bans 121 Australians including journalists and defence figures

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

Russia said on Thursday that it had banned 121 Australian citizens, including top journalists and defence officials, from entering, accusing them of being part of a “Russophobic agenda”.

Among the sanctioned individuals were journalists from Australia’s ABC News, Sydney Morning Herald, Sky News and Nine Network, as well as businesspeople and various defence officials.

Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia, mining magnate Gina Rinehart and armed forces chief General Angus Campbell were all included on the list, as were prominent TV personalities Liz Hayes, Stan Grant and Andrew Bolt.

Russia bars entry to 154 members of UK House of Lords

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said those on the blacklist were banned indefinitely, and that more could be added in response to new sanctions from Canberra.

Russia announced a similar move against dozens of British journalists on Tuesday, in what Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the “spreading of false information about Russia”.

Since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Western countries including Australia have imposed a barrage of sanctions intended to weaken Russia’s economy and force it to withdraw, as well as supplying billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry to Ukraine.

Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken

