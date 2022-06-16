One dead as violence erupts in Karachi during NA-240 by-poll

One person died and three others were injured as violence erupted in Karachi on Thursday during the NA-240 (Korangi Karachi II) by-election, Aaj News reported.

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) alleged that its senior leaders were attacked by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers.

In a series of tweets, the PSP accused the TLP workers of attacking its central election office while Mustafa Kamal and party president Anis Kaimkhani were present in the office.

The party also accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of staging a "deadly attack" on Kamal in Landhi-6.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the violence and instructed Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

The polling in the constituency continued without break until 5:00 pm. As many as 18 candidates from MQM-P and seven other political parties and independents are vying for the seat which fell vacant following the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

The constituency comprises 529,855 voters including 294,385 male and 235,470 female voters. The ECP had established 309 polling stations and 1,236 polling booths for the election.