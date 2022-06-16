ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
Pakistan

Polling for by-election on NA-240 Karachi underway

  • As many as 18 candidates from MQM-P and seven other political parties and independents are vying for the seat
BR Web Desk 16 Jun, 2022

Polling for a by-election on NA-240 Karachi is underway after the seat fell vacant following the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

The polling in the constituency will continue without break until 5:00 pm. As many as 18 candidates from MQM-P and seven other political parties and independents are vying for the seat.

The constituency comprises 529,855 voters including 294,385 male and 235,470 female voters. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 309 polling stations and 1,236 polling booths.

Karachi: all set for by-poll on NA-240

The ECP said that the ballot papers have been printed while CCTV cameras are being installed at the sensitive polling stations.

Police will be deployed at every polling station while Rangers will serve as a quick response force.

“The polling material is being distributed among the staff and by evening, the staff and the material will be sent to the polling stations,” the commission said.

The ECP has established a control room in Islamabad to review all arrangements with regard to the polling process.

