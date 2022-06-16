ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Milk price increases to Rs160/litre in Hyderabad

INP 16 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: While on one hand dairy farm owners in Hyderabad have increased milk price by Rs 20 per litre, simultaneously the price of bread has also been increased on Wednesday. The district administration, on the other hand, is acting like a mute spectator, leaving the people at the mercy of profiteers.

The price of milk, which was previously Rs 140 per liter, has now soared to Rs 160 per liter. It is pertinent to mention here that milk’s official rate is Rs 120 per liter, but the dairy farm owners were already charging Rs20 more from the consumers.

Giving reasons for hike in milk price, farm owners have said they purchase milk at Rs 150 per liter, and sell it at Rs 160 per liter to earn profit of Rs 10. Similarly, price of a Naan in the city has jumped from Rs 18 to Rs 22 in just one week, while that of bread from Rs 12 to Rs 18.

Hyderabad Milk price increases dairy farm owners

