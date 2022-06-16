British HC meets Punjab governor

LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner in a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, here at Governor House on Wednesday called for further development of investment and trade relations with Pakistan.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and expanding cooperation in various fields, including education and trade. The British High Commissioner said that climate change is a major issue facing the whole world.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that trade associations and various chambers of commerce would have to come forward to enhance trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. “The United Kingdom has long been a development partner of Pakistan and ties are getting stronger with the time,” he said, adding: “The United Kingdom had a major role to play in accelerating economic growth in Pakistan and it was gratifying that the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom was steadily increasing.”

The Governor said that suggestions have been sought from the Vice Chancellors and environment departments regarding environmental issues and in the light of these suggestions joint efforts would be made regarding environmental issues.

He also said that the present government was taking concrete steps to promote higher education in the country and bring it up to international standards. He said that the United Kingdom’s support in the field of education was commendable and thousands of students were pursuing higher education in the UK.

It may be added that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz attended Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party as a special guest at a local hotel. Britain’s Queen’s birthday cake was cut; CM Hamza Shahbaz wished the Queen well and paid tribute to her public and democratic services.

