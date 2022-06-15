Governor donates blood for thalassemia kids

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia in a blood camp organised by Sundas Foundation on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day at Governor House Lahore.

Apart from Governor Punjab, officers and employees of Governor House also donated blood. Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

