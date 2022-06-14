NA speaker, PM discuss socio-economic situation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Pervez Ashraf on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to the socio-economic conditions in the country and enacting legislation for the welfare of the people.

While appreciating the performance of the National Assembly in enacting legislation for the masses, Prime Minister Sharif has said the masses have great expectations from the Parliament as it is the representative institution.

He said the country was facing severe socio-economic challenges and it was the Parliament where all issues could be resolved.

He also said the incumbent government was taking all measures to ameliorate the hardships of the common man. He also approved the establishment of Women and Children Hospital, Gujar Khan and he also approved the establishment of the Punjab University campus in Gujar Khan.

Speaker Ashraf has briefed the PM about important legislative initiatives taken by the Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022