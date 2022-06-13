ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.79%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.52%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.66%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.32%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.13%)
TREET 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.89%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.98%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.9 (-3.33%)
BR30 14,594 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.81%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -1048.8 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -467.2 (-2.91%)
London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

UK shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday after data showed Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to worries about a slowdown in growth ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.9% and the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.3%, touching their lowest levels since May 19.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% from March, while over the three months to April, GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March, official data showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that the British economy would grow by 0.1% in April from March and by 0.4% in the February-April period.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% as it battles red-hot inflation.

UK shares slip as U.S. inflation fans fears of aggressive rate hikes

If the BoE opts for a bigger hike, it will stoke recession fears.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc slipped 2% and 2.4% respectively, while industrial miners shed 1.5%, as commodity prices slid on concerns around demand due to a rise in China’s COVID-19 cases and sluggish global economic growth.

UK shares

