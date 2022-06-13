ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
AVN 73.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.73%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.78%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
FNEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.72%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.52%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.38%)
SNGP 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.41%)
TELE 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.68%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.78%)
TREET 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.06%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.85%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -116 (-2.78%)
BR30 14,714 Decreased By -302 (-2.01%)
KSE100 41,200 Decreased By -814.6 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,684 Decreased By -380.5 (-2.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation fears hammer Indian shares

Reuters Updated 13 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell 2.5% on Monday and the rupee hit a record low, as US inflation data and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing roiled global markets, with traders in Asia’s third-largest economy waiting for May consumer price data for further cues.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.5% at 15,785.05, as of 0509 GMT, with all constituents trading lower.

Earlier in the session, it fell as much as 2.8% to a four-week low.

The S&P BSE Sensex sagged 2.6% to 52,874.03. “Inflationary pressures are real and recent earnings by US companies have shown that it has become difficult to pass on that high inflationary pressure,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president, SMC Global Securities. “Investors fear that we are heading to a recession.”

The rupee touched a life-time low of 78.28 to the dollar while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit 7.60%, its highest since Feb. 28, 2019. All eyes are now on India’s retail inflation data due later in the day.

A Reuters poll found that the consumer price index slipped modestly in May, but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fifth consecutive month.

Asian stocks dropped over fears that the US Federal Reserve would tighten its policy more aggressively after data released last week showed the consumer price index hit its highest in over 40 years last month.

Adding to investors’ concerns, Beijing’s most populous district of Chaoyang announced on Sunday three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak.

Indian shares snap losses

IT stocks dragged the Nifty 50 lower, with Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services shedding 3.3% each. The Nifty IT index dropped 3.4%.

Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were the top losers on the NSE, declining about 5% each. The NSE bank index sank 3.5%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation fears hammer Indian shares

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Oil falls, spooked by Beijing COVID warning and inflation concerns

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Read more stories