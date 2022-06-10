ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Indian shares snap losses

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: A rally in energy and technology stocks propelled Indian shares to a firmer finish on Thursday, ending a four-session losing streak driven by worries around aggressive policy tightening by global central banks.

Notching their best session since the turn of the month, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.74% higher at 16,478.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.78% to 55,320.28.

Both the indexes have been buffeted in recent weeks by fears that aggressive tightening of monetary policy to combat stubborn inflation could stifle economic growth.

In a widely expected move on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India raised its key rate by 50 basis points after an off-cycle hike last month and signalled further tightening ahead.

Leading the gains on Thursday, energy stocks on the Nifty Energy jumped 1.2% as crude prices advanced on robust trade data from major oil consumer China.

The technology, pharma and infrastructure sub-indexes all closed up roughly 1% each. Real estate stocks, which had declined as much as 1.4% earlier in the session, closed up 0.26%.

“As long as nothing decisive is happening globally, we will continue to trade in a tight range and likely see more sector-specific moves, instead of major moves by benchmarks,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

Globally, equities were lower ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank where the ECB is expected to signal it is ready to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade.

