Afghan citizens: ‘New transit visa policy to help complete paperwork for onward travel’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that granting transit visas to Afghan citizens will help them complete paperwork for onward travel. The prime minister in his tweet on Sunday said that the new Afghan visa policy by our government was part of our efforts to continue helping our Afghan brothers and sisters in their hour of need.

He also urged the international community to lend a helping hand to the people of Afghanistan. Earlier, head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives Salman Sufi had said the premier had approved a new transit visa policy for the Afghan immigrant citizens.

Taking notice of the issues faced by the Afghan citizens and illegal immigration, the prime minister had accorded his nod to the new policy of issuance of on-arrival-visa to Afghan citizens going abroad through Pakistan, the Prime Minister Office Media Wing had said in a press release.

On his Twitter handle, Sufi posted, “Taking notice of issues faced by Afghan citizens, at the request of Rana Sanaullah, PM Shehbaz has approved on arrival visa for Afghan refugees who need to pass thru (through) Pakistan to reach their destination country which has approved their immigration.”

Sufi further said that under the new policy, the Government of Pakistan would issue 30-day transit visas to Afghan citizens within 24 hours.

Those countries that had granted immigration to Afghan citizens could apply for transit visas from Pakistan, he added.

