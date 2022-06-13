ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public sector medical & dental colleges: KP govt reduces fees for Afghan students

Recorder Report 13 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the recommendation of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, has decided to significantly reduce the fees of Afghan students studying in public sector medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make their fees equal to those of Pakistani students.

It is pertinent to mention that this decision was taken in the light of a recent meeting between the KMU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq and senior officials of the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar. The KMU authorities had promised to take up the matter with the provincial government and now on the recommendation of the KMU, the provincial government has ordered KMU to charge an annual fee of Rs50,000 to Afghan students instead of Rs800,000.

According to the details, during the current session, an annual fee of Rs800,000 per annum was fixed for Afghan students but due to the efforts of KMU authorities, this issue has been resolved at the level of the provincial government, and now the provincial government has decided to collect Rs50,000 instead of Rs800,000 per annum from Afghan students. The Afghan students and their parents have extended special thanks to the provincial government and KMU for this decision.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq appreciated the decision of the Department of Health to make a revolutionary reduction in the fees of Afghan students and hoped that on one side this decision would provide opportunities for Afghan students to continue their education and on another hand, this historic decision will give a new impetus to Pak-Afghan relations.

He said that at present thousands of Afghan students are studying in various Pakistani educational institutions which is a testament to Pak-Afghan friendship. He said that the recent decision to reduce the fees of medical and dental colleges was in addition to the concessions under which thousands of Afghan students were availing huge scholarships worth millions of rupees in the form of the Allama Iqbal Scholarship by the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with the Afghan people and we want to open a KMU sub-campus in Kabul in the near future with the cooperation of HEC and the federal government. Necessary paperwork is underway and in this regard, he will soon visit Kabul where he will discuss with the concerned authorities the implementation of the proposed campus project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Government Public sector medical & dental colleges Afghan students

Comments

1000 characters

Public sector medical & dental colleges: KP govt reduces fees for Afghan students

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories