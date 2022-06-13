ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
EFP 16th Occupational Safety, Health & Well-Being, Conference & awards 2022: Message from Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President EFP

13 Jun, 2022

TEXT: I am happy to inform that the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan while working to protect, promote and protect the interest of employers and businesses in creating a favorable environment for the industrialization in the country, we consider it equally important to provide better working conditions and social protection to the workers to realize their full potential and enhanced productivity of the enterprises.

To promote a culture of Safety and Health in the workplace, the exemplary work done by the companies for the safety and protection of their workers must be encouraged on a wider platform.The EFP, therefore, to recognize and celebrate the contribution of companies in creating safe and protected workplaces whilst ensuring the well-being of the people, has been organizing the OSH Conference and EFP OSH Award for the last 16 years.

This prestige award is given to the champion companies for their good work and special initiatives in the area of occupational safety, health, and well-being. The selection of the winning companies is made through very stringent and competitive processes where the companies are evaluated on a self-declaration response to the standardized questionnaire. These responses are then assessed and verified by the Committee of Certified OSHW Professionals. The Committee is comprised of Mr. Akhtar Quddus, Mr. Asim Rashid,?Mr. Qurban Zardari, Mr. Naeem Subhani, and Ms. Saman Laiq. The Committee evaluates the information provided by the companies against the questionnaire and also verifies the evidence through the physical visit of each Contest Company.

These participating companies act as role models for other companies, thereby lifting the bar of overall performance in the larger interest of the companies.

