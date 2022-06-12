ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
‘PM approves new transit visa policy for Afghan citizens’

  • Under the new policy, the Government of Pakistan would issue 30-day transit visas to the Afghan citizens within 24 hours
APP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives Salman Sufi on Saturday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a new transit visa policy for the Afghan immigrant citizens.

Taking notice of the issues faced by the Afghan citizens and the illegal immigration, the prime minister had accorded his nod to the new policy of issuance of arrival visas to Afghan citizens going abroad through Pakistan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On his Twitter handle, Sufi posted, “Taking notice of issues faced by Afghan citizens, at the request of Rana Sanaullah, PM Shehbaz has approved on arrival visa for Afghan refugees who need to pass through Pakistan to reach their destination country which has approved their immigration”.

Sufi further informed that under the new policy, the Government of Pakistan would issue 30-day transit visas to Afghan citizens within 24 hours.

Those countries that had granted immigration to the Afghan citizens, could apply for transit visas from Pakistan, he added.

