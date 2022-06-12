Sikandar Mandhro passes away in US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro passed away in a hospital in the United States due to cancer. The PPP Senator on technocrat quota had been hospitalized for the last two months in the United States for cancer treatment.

Sikandar Mandhro became Senator in March 2018 for the tenure of six years till March 2024. President Arif Alvi has expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise of Sikandar Mandhro. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also condoled the death of Dr Sikandar with his son.