Ulema welcomes PM’s grand dialogue offer

LAHORE: Muttahida Ulema Board Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought had welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s grand dialogue offer to all political parties in the country to resolve the national issues.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said they have appealed all political and religious leaders to adopt the dialogue strategy to steer the country out of current crises.

He said the Prime Minister rightly represented the Ummah on the issue of blasphemy in India. He urged the Prime Minister to contact the Muslim leaders and other international leadership for law making against blasphemy in the UNO and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should take the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on board.

