ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget 2022-23: what do higher taxes mean for the banking sector?

  • Current levels at which banks are trading still make them attractive, says analyst
BR Web Desk 10 Jun, 2022

The fact that banks now face 42% taxation, up from the previous 39%, could significantly impact the sector's profitability, experts told Business Recorder on Friday, after the government announced raising the rate in the budget.

The new tax percentage "will adversely impact profitability of the banking sector,” said Arif Habib Limited vice-president of research and a senior analyst Sana Tawfiq.

“Our estimates show a negative impact of 7% on the profitability," she said, adding that "from the government's point of view, this measure will help them collect an additional Rs15 billion to Rs17 billion in tax revenue.”

In his speech, finance czar Miftah Ismail had said the move "could fetch around Rs15 billion to Rs20 billion in taxes."

Last month, Business Recorder reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was preparing budget proposals based on “targeted taxation” for increasing the incidence of tax on sectors earning windfall profits including the banking sector, the edible oil industry, the steel sector, the tobacco industry, and beverages.

At the time, sources had told Business Recorder that the FBR is focusing on huge profit-making sectors during the budget preparation exercise for the next fiscal year for realising the full potential of tax.

Govt approves 15% raise in salaries of govt employees, merges adhoc into basic pay

“While taxation measures stated above will adversely impact the bottom line of banks, we believe the current levels at which banks are trading still make them attractive,” said Tawfiq.

“Currently, they are trading at 0.7 times price to book value, and 4.3 times price to earnings against their historic 10-year average of 1.1 price to book and 8.2 times price to earnings.”

“Moreover, with the government's heavy reliance on borrowing from banks (other than SBP) in order to finance the budget deficit, we believe this bodes well for the banks’ earnings,” she added.

Meanwhile, Executive Director BMA Capital Saad Hashmey told Business Recorder that the banking sector, and the corporate sector as a whole, may benefit from measures taken in the budget.

"The budget appears to be poor-friendly, and is taxing the rich. This would in effect increase disposable income of the common people, which would increase their spending and deposits, and eventually benefit banks as well as the corporate sector," he said.

banking budget 2022 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Budget 2022-23: what do higher taxes mean for the banking sector?

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam and Haq take Pakistan to 275-8 in second ODI

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories